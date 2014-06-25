Calendar » Keep It Green! Art From Scrap Workshop

June 25, 2014 from 4:00pm - 5:30pm

Art From Scrap holds art workshops at the AFS Art Center almost every Wednesday during Summer Vacation from 4:00pm to 5:30pm. This is a perfect way to spend a summer afternoon – for Artists of all ages! Check our calendar for these and other programs. Art From Scrap is a program of Explore Ecology.

Children under age 5 must be accompanied by an adult. Cost: $6.00. Art From Scrap Community Art encourages and supports creative exploration for children and adults.