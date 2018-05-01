Calendar » Keeping Active With Limited Vision

May 1, 2018 from 3:30pm - 4:30pm

"From strike to fore! Yes, One Can Keep Active With Limited Vision" is the eighth seminar in the "Adapting, Adjusting & Thriving With Vision Loss" series!

The biggest challenge for those who are visually impaired is staying active. The bowling alley, golf course, and track are just a few of the many places that those who are visually impaired are challenging themselves, staying fit and having fun doing it. Meet them and find out how!

If you are not visually impaired, take the Blind Fold Challenge and see how one begins to adapt and adjust.

At the end of each seminar, you can enter your name into our drawing for a $100 Amazon Gift Card! The winner will be announced in May, 2018. There will be nine seminars held between January and May.