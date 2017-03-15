Calendar » Keeping People with Mental Illness Out of Jail

March 15, 2017 from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

The number of people with mental illness in U.S. jails has reached crisis levels.

The League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Public Library are co-hosting a forum on mental illness and jails on Wednesday, March 15 at noon in the Faulkner Gallery.

The forum will feature different viewpoints from representatives of the following:

Suzanne Grimmesey of the Behavioral Wellness Department; Lt. Rob Plastino of the Sheriff 's Office; Deedra Edgar of the District Attorney's Office; Public Defender Chief, Tracy Macuga and Kelly Scott of the Public Defender's Office; Lynne Gibbs of NAMI; AnnMarie Cameron of the Mental Wellness Center; Suzanne Riordan of Families ACT; Maureen Earls of CLUE; and Debbie McCoy who will share her personal experience.

In counties across the nation, jails now have more people with mental illnesses than in their psychiatric hospitals. Almost three-quarters of these adults have drug and alcohol use problems. Community members with mental illnesses continue to cycle through the criminal justice system with tragic outcomes for themselves and their families, missed opportunities for connections to treatment, inefficient use of funding, and a failure to improve public safety.

These obstacles to change in Santa Barbara County have prompted the County Supervisors to commit to positive plans.

Participants are welcome to bring their lunch. Parking is available next to the library with handicapped accessibility from Anapamu Street.