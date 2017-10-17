Calendar » Keeping Up with the Jones Part 2: Transform Your Finances

October 17, 2017 from 6:30pm - 8:00pm

Santa Barbara Young Black Professionals will host a free "Keeping Up with the Jones Part 2: Transform Your Finances" presentation from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 17 at Impact Hub, 1117 State St.

The financial workshop is the second held by the group this year. Networking will precede the presentation and refreshments will be provided. The event includes two guest speakers.

Participants will learn how to save money in a practical way with tools and tips provided by Warren Ritter, local manager at Wells Fargo. Together with Guy Walker, a wealth strategies planner, participants will learn how mastering the art of short-term spending builds the foundation for growing your long-term wealth for years to come. Bring your questions and be prepared to leave empowered.

Walker is president and founder of Wealth Management Strategies, a financial advisory firm that provides critical thinking, strategies and solutions around issues of wealth transfer, retirement planning, executive benefits and business succession planning.

He is married to Molly Carrillo Walker and they have two adult children, Cianna and Gary. Walker has a long history of community service and serves on several nonprofit boards: Endowment for Youth Committee, Allan Hancock College Foundation, Community Action Commission and Dunn School. He lives in Santa Ynez Valley, but is proud to say that he is “Straight Outta Compton!”

SBYBP has been collecting material donations for the Houston hurricane relief effort that will be mailed directly to agencies on the ground. The group has also assembled care packages through Goleta-based Direct Relief.