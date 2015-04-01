Calendar » Keeping your Trees from Becoming a Liability

April 1, 2015 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

The Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society April General Meeting will be held on April 1st, 7:00PM at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church on the corner of Foothill and La Cumbre Road Keeping your Trees from Becoming a Liability presented by Duke McPherson: Tree Expert and President of Channel Islands Restoration Duke McPherson will speak on special tree problems he has encountered throughout his career. Duke graduated from UCSB in 1962 with a degree in Botany and started his own landscape maintenance business after about a year. He became interested in tree work early on and it became full time somewhere around 1968. Bruce Van Dyke was his major influence and they both worked together on many jobs. Around the year 2000 he passed on the business, McPherson Tree Care, to his two main employees, staying on through a transition period until 2003. From then on he has mainly run a consulting business though he still does small tree pruning work. At present he is called on to diagnose tree problems on residential properties, do tree inventories for various golf courses and parks, and write arborist reports regarding protecting valued trees from construction activity.