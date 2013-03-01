Keigwin + Company
March 1, 2013 from 8:00pm
K+C reaches national and international audiences and invigorates diverse communities with a refreshing vision of dance that embodies a theatrical sensibility of wit, style, and heart. Community projects and education seek to physically engage audiences and aspiring dancers in movement and the choreographic process, and bring opportunities for individuals to become more invested in dance.
- Organizer/Sponsor: DANCEworks
- Starts: March 1, 2013 8:00pm
- Price: Section A tickets are $32, Section B tickets are $27, Student tickets are $20, and Patron tickets are $65.
- Location: Lobero Theatre
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/larry-keigwin-company-2/
- Sponsors: DANCEworks