Calendar » KEN BERRIS TO SIGN WILD CARDS BOOKS AT TECOLOTE BOOKSHOP SEPT. 25 @5PM

September 25, 2015 from 5:00pm - 6:00pm

KEN BERRIS TO DO BOOK SIGNING AT THE TECOLOTE BOOKSHOP IN MONTECITO.

September 25 @ 5pm Book Event hopes to keep neighborhood bookstores as part of America.

Something extraordinary is about to happen…. Like baseball, the universe is an astonishing organization of complex rules. And sometimes both tilt sideways on their axes and the rules are bent. Doors are opened. Eyes are opened. History is made. No, it isn’t easy to discern reality from fantasy sometimes, but within the friendly confines of our national pastime, award-winning director and screenwriter Ken Berris offers a fantastic new vision in “WILD CARDS” (ACTA Publications, July 2015), an action-packed new novel about loyalty, virtuosity, faith and baseball through time and space. Berris takes readers on a fantastic baseball odyssey that proves that the full measure of a baseball player cannot be realized by studying the stats on the back of his baseball card. And sometimes, when the universe tilts sideways on its axis, we get a better understanding of what “legend” really means.

“Legends come to life in this baseball fantasy tale. A new, imaginative take on how fans connect with their baseball heroes.”

JOHNNY BENCH - Hall of Fame Catcher

“Wild Cards is Harry Potter meets Field of Dreams. It’s an emotional home run with the bases loaded.”

CYRUS YAVNEH - Producer of the Hit TV Show, 24

"Best baseball book since Moneyball."

JIM HELIN - Los Angeles Times

"Fantasy Baseball at its finest. Baseball fans will love this book."

DAVID MEGGYESY - Author, Out of Their League

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ken Berris is an award-winning director and screenwriter for The Manor, Blown Away, Eraser Turnabout, and Prickly Rose. He is a top creative branding consultant who has won Clio Awards and New York One Show Gold Awards for his commercial work on many name brands, and the Invision Award, the Oscar of Interactive Media. A noted ghost writer and script doctor for numerous scripts, Ken has also run the branding, creative and media for numerous political campaigns. He lives in Santa Barbara, California and believes fundamentally that neighborhood bookstores like Tecolote should remain part of the fabric of our country.

