Kenneth R. Feinberg

March 16, 2016 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

Expert mediator Kenneth R. Feinberg is renowned for wisely allocating compensation in some of the most complex legal disputes in recent history. As the attorney repeatedly called upon during political and emotional firestorms, he handled the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, processed compensation claims from the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico and was in charge of pay plans for executives at banks that received federal bailout money. The author of Who Gets What and What is Life Worth, Feinberg shares extraordinary experiences from decades of managing reparations for the most terrible tragedies.