Calendar » Kenny Barron Trio

April 18, 2016 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Pianist Kenny Barron has an unmatched ability to mesmerize audiences with his elegant playing, sensitive melodies and infectious rhythms, inspiring The Los Angles Times to name him “one of the top jazz pianists in the world” and Jazz Weekly to call him “The most lyrical piano player of our time.”

“One of the most fertile imaginations and pleasing sounds in jazz. Barron is a great jazz pianist period.” ­– Boston Herald

“Some artists never seem to have an off night. Take Kenny Barron, a masterful modern mainstream pianist…Melodically gifted, he offers sumptuous thoughts as well as those that are stark. He delivers alternately open and dense harmonies that buoy his music; his sure-footed, rippling rhythms make everything flow. His capacity for endearing melodic grace and boisterous swing brought vigor to everything he played.” ­– Star Ledger