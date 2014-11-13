Calendar » KEYNOTE LECTURE: Labor and Empire

November 13, 2014 from 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

This talk inaugurates a conference on “Labor and Empire” that continues through November 15. Chibber is the author of Postcolonial Theory and the Specter of Capital (2013). Conference participants include Sven Beckert, Avi Chomsky, Dana Frank, Julie Green, Paul Kramer, Jana Lipman, Elizabeth McKillen, and Steve Striffler.

Sponsored by LABOR: Studies in Working-Class History of the Americas, the Hull Chair in Feminist Studies, and the Center for the Study of Work, Labor, and Democracy.