KEYNOTE SPEAKER JACQUELINE BERGER AT JFS LUNCHEON

July 26, 2012 from 11:45am - 1:30pm

Jacqueline Berger, acclaimed speaker and author on America's First Ladies shares inspiring, and entertaining stories on the remarkable and unique "sorority of women" who stood as pillars for the most powerful men in the country, America's Presidents. Please join us in this celebration of community service! Jewish Family Service (JFS) raises funds to provide a wide variety of programs and services to the greater Santa Barbara Community without regard to religion, race, ethnicity or disability.