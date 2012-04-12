Calendar » KEYT Mission for Mentors Telethon

April 12, 2012 from 5:00 p.m.

Each year the Fighting Back Mentor Program and KEYT Channel 3 team up to produce the “Mission for Mentors” Telethon. Local celebrity guests and KEYT collaborate to promote this prime-time media event that recruits mentors for the hundreds of children in Santa Barbara who are waiting to be matched with a positive adult role model. Filmed live at Center Court in the Paseo Nuevo Mall, the Telethon provides the perfect opportunity for the community to come together in support of Santa Barbara’s youth.