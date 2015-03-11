Calendar » Kick off 2015 Sunset at the Canary

March 11, 2015 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Premiering early this year, Sunset at the Canary monthly mixers are back by popular demand! The season's first event will kick-off on Wednesday, March 11, and include a very special Pacific Pride Festival announcement.



Join us at 6pm for a familiar and fantastic evening of community, breathtaking Santa Barbara skyline, and creative libations. Music By Bonnie and Company- DJs for Special Events will once again provide energetic entertainment. As always, no ticket necessary!