Kick off 2015 Sunset at the Canary

March 11, 2015 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Premiering early this year, Sunset at the Canary monthly mixers are back by popular demand! The season's first event will kick-off on Wednesday, March 11, and include a very special Pacific Pride Festival announcement.

Join us at 6pm for a familiar and fantastic evening of community, breathtaking Santa Barbara skyline, and creative libations. Music By Bonnie and Company- DJs for Special Events will once again provide energetic entertainment. As always, no ticket necessary!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: The Santa Barbara Group at Morgan Stanley, Canary Hotel - a Kimpton Hotel.
  • Starts: March 11, 2015 6:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Price: no ticket required
  • Location: Canary Hotel - 21 W. Carrillo
  • Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/1638137069741593/
