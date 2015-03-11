Kick off 2015 Sunset at the Canary
Premiering early this year, Sunset at the Canary monthly mixers are back by popular demand! The season's first event will kick-off on Wednesday, March 11, and include a very special Pacific Pride Festival announcement.
Join us at 6pm for a familiar and fantastic evening of community, breathtaking Santa Barbara skyline, and creative libations. Music By Bonnie and Company- DJs for Special Events will once again provide energetic entertainment. As always, no ticket necessary!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: The Santa Barbara Group at Morgan Stanley, Canary Hotel - a Kimpton Hotel.
- Starts: March 11, 2015 6:00pm - 8:00pm
- Price: no ticket required
- Location: Canary Hotel - 21 W. Carrillo
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/1638137069741593/
