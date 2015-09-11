Kickoff Celebration
Celebrate the launch of Spectrum Ministries Santa Barbara as we begin a year of reconciliatory, radical Christ-centered work for the LGBT and Christian communities of Santa Barbara.
Featuring our new friends from:
First Congregational Church of Santa Barbara
SoulForce
Azusa Pacific Haven
...and many more!
Come for the food, stay for the friends you'll make.
If you're interested in learning more about Spectrum, check out our website at www.spectrumsb.org.
A freewill offering will be taken during the event.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: First Congregational Church of Santa Barbara
- Starts: September 11, 2015 7:00pm - 9:30pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: First Congregational Church, 2101 State Street
- Website: http://www.eventbrite.com/e/spectrum-kickoff-and-back-to-school-celebration-tickets-18182099148
- Sponsors: First Congregational Church of Santa Barbara