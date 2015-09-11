Calendar » Kickoff Celebration

September 11, 2015 from 7:00pm - 9:30pm

Celebrate the launch of Spectrum Ministries Santa Barbara as we begin a year of reconciliatory, radical Christ-centered work for the LGBT and Christian communities of Santa Barbara.

Featuring our new friends from:

First Congregational Church of Santa Barbara

SoulForce

Azusa Pacific Haven

...and many more!

Come for the food, stay for the friends you'll make.

If you're interested in learning more about Spectrum, check out our website at www.spectrumsb.org.

A freewill offering will be taken during the event.