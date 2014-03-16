Calendar » Kickoff Celebration: Money OUT / Voters IN

March 16, 2014 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Come celebrate our progress combating dark money in politics, with

Music by singer/songwriter Tom Nielson,

Inspiring talk by MOVI founder Michele Sutter,

Good news from Marie Lakin of the California Clean Money Coalition.

Never before has our political campaign system been as corrupted by unlimited, untraceable dark money. But with your help we can reverse this problem. Come Sunday afternoon to learn about

Our Voter Initiative for the November California ballot

The California DISCLOSE Act

The 28th Amendment National Roadshow, coming soon to Santa Barbara

McCutcheon v FEC instant response and rally



You can make a difference for political reform and have a good time doing it. See you on Sunday!

MOVI-SB.org