Kickoff Celebration: Money OUT / Voters IN
March 16, 2014 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Come celebrate our progress combating dark money in politics, with
- Music by singer/songwriter Tom Nielson,
- Inspiring talk by MOVI founder Michele Sutter,
- Good news from Marie Lakin of the California Clean Money Coalition.
Never before has our political campaign system been as corrupted by unlimited, untraceable dark money. But with your help we can reverse this problem. Come Sunday afternoon to learn about
- Our Voter Initiative for the November California ballot
- The California DISCLOSE Act
- The 28th Amendment National Roadshow, coming soon to Santa Barbara
- McCutcheon v FEC instant response and rally
You can make a difference for political reform and have a good time doing it. See you on Sunday!
MOVI-SB.org
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Money OUT / Voters IN, MOVI-SB.org
- Starts: March 16, 2014 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
- Price: 0
- Location: Faulkner Gallery, Santa Barbara Public LIbrary, 93101
- Website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kickoff-celebration-money-out-voters-in-tickets-10885664315
- Sponsors: Money OUT / Voters IN, MOVI-SB.org