Calendar » Kickoff Santa Barbara Square Dance Club for Fall

September 27, 2017 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm

2017 Modern Western Square Dance Club

Starts Wednesday, September 27, 2017

6:00-7:30 p.m. (Beginners)

7:30-9:30 p.m. (Club Dancers)

St. Mark United Methodist Church

3942 La Colina Road

Santa Barbara, CA 93105

The St. Mark United Methodist Church Square Dancing Club appeals to the dancing spirit of all ages, featuring friendship, fun and a rare opportunity to learn Modern Western Square Dance from renowned caller Vic Ceder among a group of beginning and experienced Square Dancers who thrive on making new friends and Square Dancing to modern music.

Invited to attend: Anyone who loves to dance and would like to learn modern square dance, while meeting new people in a friendly alcohol-free and smoke-free environment is invited. Couples and singles are welcome, and the dress code is 'be comfortable, especially your feet'. No prior experience is necessary to partake in this fun and healthy social activity enjoyed around the world by square dance clubs and individuals. Guests can experience healthy exercise while enjoying entertaining music and learning international square dance steps called by Vic Ceder. All that's needed is a desire to learn and have fun. The cost is $10.

Event Contact: Debbie Ceder, 805-886-3963 (cell) email [email protected]