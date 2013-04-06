Calendar » Kid Flix Mix

April 6, 2013 from 11:00am

Kid Flix Mix Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures Tickets: (805) 893-3535 or www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu Sat, Apr 6 11:00 AM Campbell Hall (seating chart) $15 : General Public $10 : Child Back by Popular Demand New York International Children’s Film Festival The cream of the crop, the best of the best – that’s what’s packed into Kid Flix Mix, an exciting, hour-long showcase from the New York International Children’s Film Festival.