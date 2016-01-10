Kid Flix Mix
January 10, 2016 from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
The film festival that is “redefining what kids’ entertainment can be” (Time Out New York) returns with an exciting lineup of kid-friendly, parent-approved and jury selections. A kaleidoscopic showcase of the best short film and animation from around the world, this entertaining mix of musical and narrative shorts offers a delightful experience for all ages. (Approx. 60 min.)
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: artsandlectures
- Starts: January 10, 2016 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
- Price: $10 for general public, $5 for child
- Location: Campbell Hall
- Website: http://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3336