Kids Day at Arroyo Hondo Preserve

August 20, 2016 from 10:00 am - 12:30 pm

Bring your kids for a fun time exploring nature and creating art and stay for a picnic lunch hosted by the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Called the “Jewel of the Gaviota Coast,” the 782-acre Arroyo Hondo Preserve is a magnificent canyon. Purchased from the Hollister family in late 2001, Arroyo Hondo is now protected forever and managed by the Land Trust as a natural and historic preserve.

Hike: 10-11 am

Crafts: 11 am - 12 pm

Lunch: 12-12:30 pm

Cost: $15/adult, $10/child 12-18 years, free for kids 12 and under

Registration required. Please note – 6 person minimum must be met or the event will be canceled. http://www.sblandtrust.org/event/kids-nature-hike-crafts-lunch/

More about Arroyo Hondo Preserve

