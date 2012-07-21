Calendar » Kids Fishing Workshop

July 21, 2012 from 8:45am - 12:00pm

The Neal Taylor Nature Center at Cachuma Lake offers a workshop by expert local anglers for kids 7-15 years old, on our shady lawn on Sat., July 21, from 8:45am–12 noon. Children will learn knot tying, casting, trout fishing, rigging for bass, crappie, and blue gill, and saltwater fishing. All equipment provided. Registration FREE with County Park admission ($10.) and limited to first 50 kids. Pre-register for this popular program! Call (805) 693-0691 or e-mail [email protected]