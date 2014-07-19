Calendar » Kids Fishing Workshop

July 19, 2014 from 8:45am - Noon

Offered every July at the Neal Taylor Nature Center at Cachuma Lake, these workshops allow kids to learn some of the basics of fishing. The program begins with a short talk on fishing in general and an introduction of the teachers of the day. There are five or so stations to which small groups then rotate for a 15-20 minute lesson. They learn about; tying knots, kinds of fish in the lake, salt water fishing, casting, where to fish on the lake, fly fishing. Volunteer anglers participate in teaching the kids these fundamentals. Santa Barbara County Fish and Game Commission underwrite these workshops. Attendance is limited to 50 kids ages 7 – 15. There is no fee for this event. There is a $10 (per vehicle) county park entrance fee. For more information please email: [email protected]