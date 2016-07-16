Calendar » Kid’s Fishing Workshop

July 16, 2016 from 8:45 am - 12 noon

This workshop allow kids to learn some of the basics of fishing. The program begins with a short talk on fishing in general and an introduction of the teachers for the day. There are five or so stations to which small groups then rotate for a 15-20 minutes lesson. They learn about: tying knots, fly fishing, casting, kinds of fish in the lake, and where to fish on the lake. Volunteer anglers participate in teaching the kids these fundamentals.

Santa Barbara County Fish and Game Commission underwrite these workshops. Attendance is limited to 50 kids ages 7 - 15. There is no fee for this event, however admission to the Lake Cachunma Recreation Area is $10 per vehicle. Contact us at 805-729-2246, or e-mail [email protected] to register.