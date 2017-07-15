Friday, March 23 , 2018, 12:22 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Kids’ Fishing Workshop

July 15, 2017 from 8:45am - 12 noon

Kids' Fishing Workshop


Saturday, July 15th, 2017 from 8:45am till 12noon


Bring the entire family to watch as your kids (7-15) take a fast paced crash course on Fishing.  They will spend 15-20 at each of the following stations;

    *  Tying knots
    *  Kinds of fish in the lake
    *  Salt water fishing
    *  Casting
    *  Where to fish on the lake
    *  Fly fishing


The event is for ages 7-15 and is FREE

Underwritten by the Santa Barbara County Fish & Game Commission.

Neal Taylor Nature Center
​2265 Hwy 154, Santa Barbara, Ca 93105

805.693.0691 or [email protected] for details

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Neal Taylor Nature Center
  • Starts: July 15, 2017 8:45am - 12 noon
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: 2265 Hwy 154, Santa Barbara, Ca. 93105
  • Website: http://www.CLNatureCenter.org
  • Sponsors: Neal Taylor Nature Center
 
 
 