Kids’ Fishing Workshop
Saturday, July 15th, 2017 from 8:45am till 12noon
Bring the entire family to watch as your kids (7-15) take a fast paced crash course on Fishing. They will spend 15-20 at each of the following stations;
* Tying knots
* Kinds of fish in the lake
* Salt water fishing
* Casting
* Where to fish on the lake
* Fly fishing
The event is for ages 7-15 and is FREE
Underwritten by the Santa Barbara County Fish & Game Commission.
Neal Taylor Nature Center
2265 Hwy 154, Santa Barbara, Ca 93105
805.693.0691 or [email protected] for details
