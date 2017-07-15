Calendar » Kids’ Fishing Workshop

July 15, 2017 from 8:45am - 12 noon

Kids' Fishing Workshop



Saturday, July 15th, 2017 from 8:45am till 12noon



Bring the entire family to watch as your kids (7-15) take a fast paced crash course on Fishing. They will spend 15-20 at each of the following stations;

* Tying knots

* Kinds of fish in the lake

* Salt water fishing

* Casting

* Where to fish on the lake

* Fly fishing



The event is for ages 7-15 and is FREE

Underwritten by the Santa Barbara County Fish & Game Commission.

Neal Taylor Nature Center

​2265 Hwy 154, Santa Barbara, Ca 93105

805.693.0691 or [email protected] for details