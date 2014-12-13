Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 6:19 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Kim Wilson & Blues All-Stars-Goleta Boys & Girls Club

December 13, 2014 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm

A Goleta native, Wilson is teaming up with the Blues All Stars (Richard Innes, Billy Flynn, Big John Atkinson, Larry Taylor & Barrelhouse Chuck) to benefit the Goleta Boys & Girls Club. We invite you to join us for an evening of music, blues, and soul.

For more information, please contact our administrative office, 805-681-1315 or Sal at 805-448-8322. 

Saturday, December 13, 2014
6:00 - 9:00pm 

Goleta Clubhouse 

5701 Hollister Ave., Goleta, CA 93117
Food, Silent Auction, & No Host Bar

will be available!
 

 

