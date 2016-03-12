Kimmie Dee’s NO INDOOR VOICES Comedy AS SEEN ON TV-HEADLINERS ONLY SHOW
With every show, Kimmie Dee's NO INDOOR VOICES Productions keeps getting better! The 'AS SEEN ON TV' Stand Up Comedy Show at the Brasil Arts Cafe, Saturday, March 12th, 8 PM is a HEADLINER ONLY showcase of seasoned talent from your favorite shows. You know Kira Soltanovich from "Girls Behaving Badly" & The Tonight Show with Jay Leno (Photobooth girl) to name a few. You've seen Laurie Kilmartin as a finalist on "Last Comic Standing" and she's presently a staff writer for "The Conan O'Brien Show." Cathy Ladman has a stellar career in both writing, performance, stand up and acting. She's been on everything from The Tonight Show, Roseanne, Mad Men, Broadway & more. Jon Dore had his own chat show, was the first featured comic on The Conan O'Brien Show and Comedy Central. THIS SHOW IS A MUST SEE!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Kimmie Dee, Brasil Arts Cafe, NO INDOOR VOICES
- Starts: March 12, 2016 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
- Price: $15 advance/$20 CASH ONLY at the door.
- Location: Brasil Arts Cafe 1230 State Street, Santa Barbara
- Website: https://nightout.com/events/no-indoor-voices-presents-as-seen-on-tv-a-stand-up-show-with-all-headliners/tickets#.VtevkyjDU21
- Sponsors: Kimmie Dee, Brasil Arts Cafe, NO INDOOR VOICES