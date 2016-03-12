Calendar » Kimmie Dee’s NO INDOOR VOICES Comedy AS SEEN ON TV-HEADLINERS ONLY SHOW

March 12, 2016 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

With every show, Kimmie Dee's NO INDOOR VOICES Productions keeps getting better! The 'AS SEEN ON TV' Stand Up Comedy Show at the Brasil Arts Cafe, Saturday, March 12th, 8 PM is a HEADLINER ONLY showcase of seasoned talent from your favorite shows. You know Kira Soltanovich from "Girls Behaving Badly" & The Tonight Show with Jay Leno (Photobooth girl) to name a few. You've seen Laurie Kilmartin as a finalist on "Last Comic Standing" and she's presently a staff writer for "The Conan O'Brien Show." Cathy Ladman has a stellar career in both writing, performance, stand up and acting. She's been on everything from The Tonight Show, Roseanne, Mad Men, Broadway & more. Jon Dore had his own chat show, was the first featured comic on The Conan O'Brien Show and Comedy Central. THIS SHOW IS A MUST SEE!