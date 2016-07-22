Kimmie Dee’s NO INDOOR VOICES Comedy Ladies Night
July 22, 2016 from 8:00 PM - 10:00
Kimmie Dee's NO INDOOR VOICES presents Comediennes Sharon Houston, Lang Parker and Rain Pryor (Yes! THAT Pryor) will perform at Brasil Arts Cafe Friday, July 22, 8 PM. Kimmie Dee hosts a stellar night of comedy. DON'T MISS IT!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: KIMMIE Dee, NO INDOOR VOICES, Brasil Arts Cafe, NIGHTOUT.COM
- Price: $15 advance $20 CASH ONLY at the door.
- Location: Brasil Arts Cafe
- Website: https://nightout.com/events/comedy-with-the-ladies-wheadliner-rain-prior/tickets
