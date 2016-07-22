Calendar » Kimmie Dee’s NO INDOOR VOICES Comedy Ladies Night

July 22, 2016 from 8:00 PM - 10:00

Kimmie Dee's NO INDOOR VOICES presents Comediennes Sharon Houston, Lang Parker and Rain Pryor (Yes! THAT Pryor) will perform at Brasil Arts Cafe Friday, July 22, 8 PM. Kimmie Dee hosts a stellar night of comedy. DON'T MISS IT!