Calendar » Kimmie Dee’s NO INDOOR VOICES Comedy with Jay Hollingsworth & Alonzo Bodden

February 19, 2016 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

A night of Jazz Music & Stand Up Comedy NOT TO BE MISSED! Local jazz singer Nina Led kicks off the night with her sultry talent. Local comic & producer Kimmie Dee hosts a night of incredible comedy with Jay Hollingsworth and headliner, TV's Last Comic Standing Winner, Alonzo Bodden. Also a regular guest on NPR'S "Wait! Wait! Don't Tell Me!"