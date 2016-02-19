Kimmie Dee’s NO INDOOR VOICES Comedy with Jay Hollingsworth & Alonzo Bodden
February 19, 2016 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
A night of Jazz Music & Stand Up Comedy NOT TO BE MISSED! Local jazz singer Nina Led kicks off the night with her sultry talent. Local comic & producer Kimmie Dee hosts a night of incredible comedy with Jay Hollingsworth and headliner, TV's Last Comic Standing Winner, Alonzo Bodden. Also a regular guest on NPR'S "Wait! Wait! Don't Tell Me!"
Event Details
- Starts: February 19, 2016 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
- Price: $15 advance/$20 CASH ONLY at the door.
- Location: brasil Arts Cafe 1230 State Street, Santa Barbara
- Website: https://nightout.com/events/kimmie-dees-no-indoor-voices-presents-alonzo-bodden/tickets#.Vr4xUCjDU20
