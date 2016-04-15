Calendar » Kimmie Dee’s NO INDOOR VOICES Comedy with Lesbians!

April 15, 2016 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Once again NO INDOOR VOICES brings exceptional COMEDY to Santa Barbara with the OUTspoken hilarity of returning HOST and incredibly FUNNY Heather Turman, Kentucky (WTF?) born comic/actress Sarah Hyland and Bravo TV's own Julie Goldman from "The People's Couch!" Then there's that straight woman, Kimmie Dee who just hasn't found the right girl yet. These women have some of the most unique voices in Comedy TODAY! NOT TO BE MISSED!

Tickets are non-refundable $15 advance or $20 CASH ONLY at the DOOR.