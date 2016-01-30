Kimmie Dee’s NO INDOOR VOICES Comedy with PRIDE!
January 30, 2016 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Kimmie Dee's NO INDOOR VOICES Stand Up Comedy with PRIDE is and OUTrageous show with a stellar line up. Heather Turman, Kyle Shire, "Transparent's" Ian Harvie & special musical guest, Courtney McClean! Tickets are only $15 at www.nightout.com and $20 CASH ONLY at the door. Tickets are non refundable.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Price: $15 advance/$20 CASH ONLY at the door.
- Location: Brasil Arts Cafe 1230 State Street, Santa Barbara
- Website: https://nightout.com/events/kimmie-dees-no-indoor-voices-presents-comedy-with-pride/tickets#.Vp2lYSjDU20