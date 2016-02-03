Calendar » Kimmie Dee’s NO INDOOR VOICES Salon Presents Alex Sheshunoff

February 3, 2016 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Alex Sheshunoff's work has appeared in National Geographic Adventure, Slate.com, Marketplace on National Public Radio, The Anchorage Daily News and other, very, very prestigious media outlets. Before deciding to call himself a writer, Alex snuck through Yale and started and ran an internet company in New York called E-The People - a nonpartisan precursor to Moveon.org but with a pun in its name.

Five years later, burnt out and facing a quarter-life crisis, Alex gathered the one hundred books he was most embarrassed not to have read in college and moved to a small island in the Pacific called Yap. He later wrote a book about the experience (A Beginner’s Guide to Paradise)and got to rewrite the book after getting a masters degree in creative nonfiction writing from the University of Iowa.