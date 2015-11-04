Calendar » Kimmie Dee’s NO INDOOR VOICES Writing Salon presents author KELLY CARLIN!

November 4, 2015 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Kelly Carlin will read from her new book “A Carlin Home Companion” (books now available at The Book Den) giving insight to life with her amazing mother, producer Brenda and famous father, comedian George Carlin. The evening starts with a musical performance by Curran McCrory, followed by local writer TBA, and a reading by Carlin herself. Immediately following, Carlin will participate in a Q&A and book signing. The event is FREE, books and wine available for purchase the night of the event.