Kimono Trunk Show

November 17, 2012 from 12

Kanako Fukase was born in Kochi, Japan on the island of Shikoku. After having spent many years as a professional graphic designer in Japan, she moved to the U.S. and currently resides in Santa Barbara. Her current focus is designing and creating charming hand-made Japanese-style jewelry and accessories made of traditional kimono.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
  • Starts: November 17, 2012 12
  • Location: Museum Store, Santa Barbara Museum of Art
  • Website: http://www.sbma.net
 
 
 