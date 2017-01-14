Calendar » King Cup 2017

January 14, 2017 from 8:30 - January 16, 2017

John Lorenz, from Arlington Financial, is leading the Santa Barbara Press Room soccer team to Las Vegas this weekend to participate in the King Cup 2017.

About King Cup 2017: It's the largest adult men's soccer tournament in the United States. It hosts 200 teams of 20 players each from around the globe.

For more information on this event, call (805) 699-7307 or email [email protected]