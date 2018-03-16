Calendar » King Lear

March 16, 2018 from 8:00pm - 11:00pm

Rubicon Theatre Company presents KING LEAR, the centerpiece of the company’s 20th Anniversary Season. Timely and trenchant, LEAR is the story of a narcissistic ruler who craves adulation, casts out those who doubt his decisions, and neglects those on the fringes of society. Considered by many to be Shakespeare’s greatest masterpiece, KING LEAR is a haunting and epic saga of love, greed, family strife, and civil war. Directed by Co-Founder James O’Neil, the production features a twenty member cast led by acclaimed actor and company member George Ball, who has starred in previous Rubicon productions of All My Sons, Man of La Mancha, and Jacques Brel… (appearing in New York, L.A., and international companies of the latter).

Set in ancient Britain, the plot of KING LEAR follows an aging sovereign who announces that he will divide his kingdom among his three daughters in proportion to their professed affection for him. When his youngest daughter Cordelia refuses to falsely flatter her father, Lear becomes irrational and enraged, exiling his beloved child and his battle-tested longtime friend the Earl of Kent. The kingdom is thrown into a state of confusion, and more family drama develops when the Earl of Gloucester is deceived by his illegitimate son Edmund, who convinces his father that his half-brother Edgar intends to murder Gloucester. Lear’s elder daughters Goneril and Regan reveal their true natures and turn on their father; and Lear, his Fool and companions are turned out into a raging, bitter storm. They try to make their way to safety and peace. As the monarchy collapses, Lear is faced with the folly of his actions and descends into madness.

Rubicon Theatre is located at 1006 E. Main Street, Ventura, CA 93001, at the corner of Main and Laurel in Ventura’s Downtown Cultural District. The box office is open to the public Noon to 6:00 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturday, 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. on Sundays during which shows are presented. Tickets are available online 24-hours-a-day at www.rubicontheatre.org. To order by phone, call 805.667.2900.