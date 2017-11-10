Calendar » King Lear

November 10, 2017 from 8:00 pm

In this ninety-minute adaptation, two casts alternate nightly to explore the story of a king igniting a chain reaction of chaos with the simple question: “Tell me my daughters, which of you doth love us most?” In Shakespeare’s great tragedy, King Lear discovers his own humanity and mortality as he teeters on the brink of madness.