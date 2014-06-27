Calendar » Kingsmen Shakespeare Festival

June 27, 2014 from 5:30pm

Kingsmen Shakespeare Festival

Kingsmen Park

This 18th season of one of the region’s most popular outdoor theatrical events features the Kingsmen Shakespeare Company’s first performance of “Antony and Cleopatra” and a return of “Twelfth Night.” Festival grounds open at 5:30 p.m. for pre-show picnicking and entertainment.

“Twelfth Night”

Directed by Kevin P. Kern

8 p.m. June 27-29, July 3, 5-6 and July 11-13

One of Shakespeare’s greatest comedies, “Twelfth Night” features a world out of kilter, disguises and wacky slapstick moments. Returning director Kevin P. Kern sets the play in the vaudeville era. The misadventures begin during a violent storm at sea when Viola and her twin brother Sebastian are tossed ashore and separated. The play is filled with madcap characters, misplaced love, swapping of social positions and revenge.

“Antony and Cleopatra”

Directed by John Slade

8 p.m. July 18-20, July 25-27 and Aug. 1-3

Shakespeare’s classic historical tragedy focuses on the great love story of the Egyptian Queen Cleopatra and the Roman general Marc Antony. The Kingsmen production is set in the fascist world of the 1930s amid a clash of cultures and a treacherous world of shifting alliances. It is an intimate epic full of variety that resonates today.