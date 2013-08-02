Kingsmen Shakespeare Festival: ‘Hamlet’
August 2, 2013 from 5:30pm - 10:00pm
Hamlet, probably Shakespeare’s most famous tragedy, is the story of a young Danish prince who seeks to avenge the death of his father in a court filled with manipulation and deceit. Directed by Brett Elliott, who played the lead role in 2001, the production should be vastly entertaining and challenging.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: [email protected]
- Starts: August 2, 2013 5:30pm - 10:00pm
- Price: $20 for adults; Free for those under 18
- Location: California Lutheran University, Kingsmen Park
- Website: http://www.callutheran.edu/