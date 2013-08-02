Friday, April 20 , 2018, 3:35 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Kingsmen Shakespeare Festival: ‘Hamlet’

August 2, 2013 from 5:30pm - 10:00pm
Hamlet, probably Shakespeare’s most famous tragedy, is the story of a young Danish prince who seeks to avenge the death of his father in a court filled with manipulation and deceit. Directed by Brett Elliott, who played the lead role in 2001, the production should be vastly entertaining and challenging.

 

