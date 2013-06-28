Kingsmen Shakespeare Festival: ‘The Tempest’
June 28, 2013 from 5:30pm - 10:00pm
The Tempest, often called Shakespeare’s farewell to the stage, is a magical, poetic fantasy set on an island. The island is ruled over by Prospero, an exiled duke who uses his magic to shipwreck his usurpers and bring them ashore. Comedy, revenge and romance mix with spirits and monsters to create an enchanted evening for the audience. The Tempest will be directed by Kingsmen artistic director Michael J. Arndt.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: [email protected]
- Price: $20 for adults, Free for those under 18
- Location: California Lutheran University, Kingsmen Park
- Website: http://www.callutheran.edu/