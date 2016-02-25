Calendar » Kirby Brown & Kathleen Sieck

February 25, 2017 from 7:ooPM - 10:00PM

February 25, 2016



Standing Sun LIVE



presents



Kirby Brown



&



Kathleen Sieck



About Kirby Brown:



Kirby Brown was born in East Texas and moved to rural Damascus, Arkansas at age two. His formative years on the farm kept him occupied bottle-feeding calves, fishing for crappie, and shelling peas. His taste for music was also fostered here, being exposed to gospel, bluegrass, and the classic country his grandfather would strum in the evenings.



After the divorce of his parents, Kirby and his dad, a closeted poet, would spend visits diving into film, music, and the nuances of American Poetry. He became as much interested in reading Whitman and Frost as he was in grade school or spending time with his friends. This fresh form of expression would become the bedrock on which Kirbyâ€™s artistic life would be built.



When he was nineteen, his first true love and his best friend died in separate incidents. Through the long process of grieving, Kirby found an outlet for his pain in writing songs. Fearing that he too might die before his time in that same small town, Kirby moved to Dallas and bunked with fellow musicians. An offer to tag along on tour put Kirby on an eight-month road trip through what seemed like every town in America. Immediately after coming off the road, Kirby was offered an opening slot at House of Blues in Dallas. Soon after, Kirby released his first independent record, Child Of Calamity.



He found a new stride and began sharing bills and festivals with artists including Willie Nelson, The Flaming Lips, Leon Russell, and The Avett Brothers.



About Kathleen Sieck:



"I love where we come from. I love that I know it won't rain from April to October, I love fresh tamales in December, I love the pre-seven am cowboy rush at the Longhorn cafe in town, I love the grapevines climbing in clean rows up the flanks of the hillsides, rust-red beneath the autumn mist.



I love simple country music - not the kind on the radio, but the kind you used to hear growing up in the dusty bench seat of the ranch truck, with the head of an australian shepherd resting on the open window sill. The kind of music where Mr. Cowboy Man seemed like he just pulled up right next to you, no frills, to tell you a little something about life - while wearing his awesome vintage 1950's jean jacket and sporting an old nylon string guitar.



I write music that reflects my life as a Californian, as a Christian, as a mother and a lover and a wife. I write music to go on a back porch, mostly, and sometimes a front porch or a church or a bar or someplace, but mostly I write music about the toils and exultations of this beautiful and difficult life we are in.



It's a short life, so we should sing while we have the breath for it."





Doors open 7pm/Show starts 7:30



$12 Standing Room / $17 Reserved Seating



Food by Tipsters Catering Food Truck!



All Ages Show!