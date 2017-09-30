Calendar » Kirko Bangz at M8RX Santa Barbara

September 30, 2017 from 5:00pm - 1:30am

M8RX Saturdays X EpicEvents SB presents



Kirko Bangz



SEPTEMBER 30TH

MLounge Opens 5p || Club Opens 9p



Kirko Bangz was first known as Kirk Randle when he was born on August 20 in 1989. He began rapping at the age of 15 and used his personal life as inspiration. He watched how his mother struggled as a single parent, pouring out his feeling in music. Bangz attended the Prairie View A & M University majoring in mass communication while crafting his lyrics skill.



He released his first mixtape in 2009 when he was still enrolling in the university. That's where Bangz met a fellow student and his future manager, D Will. The first single from the album "What Yo Name Is?" successfully broke into U.S. Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs at number 97 in October 2010.



Bangz caught the attention of Warner Bros. Records. "Me and my team, the independent label LMG, we were out here in Houston grindin' and we got a buzz poppin' out here, and they came down and heard about us," he told Ozone magazine. Bangz released another mixtape in March 2011, "Procrastination Kills 3", which includes his breakthrough single "Drank in My Cup".



In February 2012, "Drank in My Cup" debuted at number ninety-six on the Billboard Hot 100. Remixes featuring J. Cole, 2 Chainz & Bow Wow, Kid Ink and Trey Songz quickly emerged.



