Calendar » KJEE SUMMER ROUND UP - OF MONSTERS & MEN

May 17, 2015 from 4:30pm - 10pm

92.9 KJEE announced the lineup for the 11th Annual Summer Round Up at the Santa Barbara Bowl. This year brings

together some of the hottest names in alternative rock including, Of Monsters and Men, Banks, Walk the Moon and Family of the Year plus special guest. The show will take place Sunday, May 17 at 4:30 PM.