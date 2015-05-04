Calendar » Klezmer Juice

May 4, 2015 from 7:30 p.m.

Klezmer Juice is the new generation of Jewish Soul music. With wide-ranging international backgrounds, a youthful vibe, and adding an exciting Latin undertone to their music,

they are the torchbearers of an ancient traditional craft that unites generations in spirit. They create fresh interpretations of traditional and original tunes that capture the hearts of a new generation of fans.