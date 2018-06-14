Calendar » Knit 2gether

June 14, 2018 from 5:00pm - 7:00 p.m.

The Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara is excited to announce a "Knit 2gether" knitting circle. It offers a no-pressure/no-stress approach to knitting and serves as a perfect opportunity to meet others, relax, and enjoy the comforts of knitting in a loving , supportive environment.



All skill levels are welcome. Yarn and needles are provided for the first sessions. All you need to do is show up!



Take a break from pressures and challenges and join us for this time of restorative peace and creativity!