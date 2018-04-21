Calendar » Knowing Your Authentic Body | 3 Powerful Psychology Techniques Impacting Your Body

April 21, 2018 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm

with Crystal Stokes, MA

Saturday, April 21 / 2-4pm

$18 in advance / $25 day-of

You already know what you need to do to take better care of your body and feel better about yourself. And you really want to feel better!

So why is it that 91% of women and 80% of men in the US still struggle with their bodies? What holds you back?

This workshop is not about “fixing” oneself, willpower or better habits.

Instead, this is about

(1) Discovering your authentic “why.”

(2) Understanding how your personality subconsciously impacts your body.

(3) How to become aware of your tendencies and make choices to change your body from a place of integrity and love.

Join us to learn about these three powerful psychology techniques that are a central part of Crystal’s 5-Pillar Redefining-Freedom-Program.

REGISTRATION: http://www.yogasoup.com/the-power-of-knowing-your-personality/

After registration please take the following personality assessment before the event and come ready with the type(s) you relate to most:

http://www.DiscoverMyType.com/

ABOUT CRYSTAL

Crystal synthesizes Eastern and Western elements from psychology, functional fitness, holistic nutrition, Eastern health and philosophy, wildlife conservation, and mindfulness to catalyze breakthroughs in redefining freedom. These methods stem from her Master’s in Counseling Psychology, Bachelor’s in Wildlife Biology and Conservation, and 15+ years experience as an ACE Certified Medical Exercise and Holistic Nutrition Specialist. Crystal unleashes freedom in clients around the world via her online programs, talks, workshops, retreats, and one-on-one sessions.