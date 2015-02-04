Calendar » Kodo

February 4, 2015 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3082 or (805) 893-3535

World-renowned Taiko Drumming Pioneers from Japan

Kodo

One Earth Tour: Mystery

Wed, Feb 4, 7:00 PM, Granada Theatre

“Nothing will prepare you for the 1,000-pound drum… the precise timing or the wall of sound. An essential experience.” Time Out London



A performance by Kodo, Japan’s most celebrated taiko drumming ensemble, is a rare treat: part athletic feat, part artistic sensation, and an all-around electrifying experience. Created by Kodo’s brilliant artistic director and kabuki star Tamasaburo Bando – who was recently named a Living National Treasure in Japan – Mystery evokes the mood of otherworldly splendor and awe found in the world’s most sacred places. A tour-de-force display of exquisite musicianship, Shinto dancing and dazzling visual theater, Mystery breathes new life into ancient folk art traditions. Come enter a realm of darkness and light, exotic creatures, mysterious reverberations – and the legendary “wall of sound.”