Calendar » Kon-Tiki Film Screening

February 7, 2013 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

When anthropologist Thor Heyerdahl develops a theory that native Polynesians came originally from the Americas rather than Asia, the scientific community dismisses his ideas. Determined to prove that the ocean journey would be possible, Heyerdahl builds a raft, the Kon-Tiki, and sets sail with five companions from Peru to Polynesia. KON-TIKI is part of the “FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION” film series, featuring all five of the 2013 Oscar-nominated Foreign Language feature films.