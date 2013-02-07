Kon-Tiki Film Screening
When anthropologist Thor Heyerdahl develops a theory that native Polynesians came originally from the Americas rather than Asia, the scientific community dismisses his ideas. Determined to prove that the ocean journey would be possible, Heyerdahl builds a raft, the Kon-Tiki, and sets sail with five companions from Peru to Polynesia. KON-TIKI is part of the “FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION” film series, featuring all five of the 2013 Oscar-nominated Foreign Language feature films.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Pollock
- Starts: February 7, 2013 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: $10 general/ $5 students
- Location: Pollock Theater, UCSB (Located at the central bus loop)
- Website: http://www.carseywolf.ucsb.edu/Pollock