April 20, 2016 from 7:30 PM

Creator and host of the Peabody Award-winning radio program On Being, Krista Tippett is celebrated for her exploration of life’s central questions: What does it mean to be human, and how do we want to live? She earned the National Humanities Medal in 2014, bestowed for “thoughtfully delving into the mysteries of human existence.” Tippett will discuss her newest book, Becoming Wise: An Inquiry into the Mystery and Art of Living, followed by a conversation with acclaimed writer Pico Iyer.



Books will be available for purchase and signing.