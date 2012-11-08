Calendar » Kristallnacht Commemoratio

November 8, 2012 from 5:00pm - 6:30pm

Community youth will give a presentation on “Being an Upstander." An upstander is someone who finds the courage to stand up for others whenever they see injustice, brutality, hatred or discrimination. Teens will share their ideas about how they would act as an upstander given the opportunity, and how they have been upstanders in the past. We will close with a candle-lighting ceremony for Holocaust Survivors, their families and community members. The event is free and open to all.