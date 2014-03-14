Calendar » Kriya Yoga: Royal Path to Peace, Love and Joy

March 14, 2014 from 7:00 PM - 8:30 pm

SPIRITUAL LECTURE AND WORKSHOP

March 14, 2014

Kriya Yoga, “Royal Path to Peace, Love and Joy” is the topic for an inspirational free public lecture with Swami Atmavidyananda and Yogacharya Richard Peterson, advanced disciples of Kriya Yoga Masters Paramahamsa Hariharananda and Paramahamsa Prajnanananda. The spiritual discourse is Friday, March 14, 2014 at 7:00 pm at the Santa Barbara Central Library Faulkner Gallery, 40 E. Anapamu Street. A weekend workshop will be held at an alternate site on Saturday and Sunday with instruction and practice of Kriya Yoga meditation practice.

Kriya Yoga is nonsectarian and can be practiced by all people regardless of religious affiliation. All sincere seekers are invited to take initiation into Kriya Yoga meditation practice at a weekend workshop, March 15 and 16 in Santa Barbara. During initiation, a purification ceremony will be performed to infuse the triple divine qualities of light, sound and vibration into each participant.

Contact [email protected] or call 805-705-0046 or 805-962-9092 for more information and to register for the two day workshop. Information on the Kriya Yoga Institute is found at http://www.kriya.org.