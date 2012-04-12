Kronos Quartet
In a long overdue return to Santa Barbara, the Grammy-winning Kronos Quartet gives a highly anticipated performance of music by one of the giants of minimalism, Steve Reich. A longtime champion of Reich’s work, Kronos celebrates the Pulitzer Prize-winning composer’s 75th birthday with three works written specifically for the quartet. All-Steve Reich Program: Different Trains Triple Quartet Selections from The Cave WTC 9/11
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: arts&lec;
- Starts: April 12, 2012 8:00 pm
- Price: General Public $35.00 / UCSB Students $17.00
- Location: UCSB Campbell Hall
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2151